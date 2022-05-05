ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Francis pictured in a wheelchair as knee pain continues to limit mobility

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTyMf_0fThqfkD00
World News

Pope Francis has arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility.

Francis was wheeled into Thursday’s meeting with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are gathering in Rome.

It is the first time he has been seen using a wheelchair in public.

Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months.

He recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain but has continued to struggle to walk and stand.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson vows to press on as Tories lose ground in council elections

Boris Johnson has admitted the Tories endured a “tough night” after suffering a string of losses in council elections but insisted he would not be deflected from his economic agenda. The Prime Minister said that he took full responsibility for the results as Labour strengthened its grip on...
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Pain#Rome#Nuns
newschain

Mark Cavendish sprints to 16th career Giro d’Italia stage victory

Mark Cavendish ensured a winning return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary. In the 36-year-old’s first appearance at the grand tour since 2013, he powered to the front with around 300 metres remaining and held off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria to take victory in Balatonfured.
CYCLING
newschain

Ant and Dec to host Prince’s Trust Awards for 10th time

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the annual Prince’s Trust Awards for a 10th year as it airs on ITV for the first time. The Prince of Wales, founder and president of the trust, will also attend the event in May, which celebrates the achievements of young people supported by the charity.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
newschain

Europe’s big clubs urged to put fans first ahead of Champions League reform

Europe’s big clubs were again urged to put fans first on Sunday ahead of a big week of talks on Champions League reform. A proposal to allow two teams the safety net of a place in the new 36-team league phase of the tournament post-2024 based on their historic European performance has faced long-standing opposition from the continent’s domestic leagues and from supporters’ groups.
UEFA
newschain

Morrisons and EG Group launch final bids for McColl’s

Morrisons and EG Group have both tabled final offers to secure a rescue deal for collapsed retailer McColl’s. The convenience chain fell into administration on Friday, plunging the future of its 1,100 shops and 16,000 staff into doubt. Forecourt giant EG – whose owners also run supermarket giant Asda...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy