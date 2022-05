BOSTON — We are in new, record territory again when it comes to gas and diesel prices in Massachusetts. AAA says the average price of regular gas is now $4.39. That’s up nine cents since Friday and tops a previous record high of $4.36 set in March. Prices here in Massachusetts are six cents higher than the national average. A 17-gallon tank will now cost you 75 dollars to fill.

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO