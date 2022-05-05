ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Dodsworth not letting coercive control 'define life'

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA broadcaster who endured almost a decade of domestic and coercive abuse said she will not let it define the rest of her life. Ruth Dodsworth's ex-husband Jonathan Wignall was jailed in April for stalking and coercive control. The ITV Wales presenter said he would call up to 200...

