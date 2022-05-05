ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% as less hawkish Fed calms nerves

By Eileen Soreng
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Gold hits highest level since April 29 at $1903.22/oz * Rising yields restrain gold in medium term, analyst says * Bank of England raises interest rates (Adds comments, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng May 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell allayed investor fears that the U.S. central bank might embrace bigger interest rate hikes to rein in soaring inflation. As expected, the Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years. However, Powell told reporters afterwards it was not considering 75-basis-point moves in the future. Spot gold was up 1.1% to $1,901.30 per ounce by 8:21 a.m. EDT (1221 GMT), having earlier hit its highest level since April 29. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.7% to $1,899.60. Nitesh Shah, a WisdomTree analyst, said gold was getting some support from concerns that the Fed might tighten too much, triggering a recession and boosting the appeal of bullion as a defensive asset. While gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion, while boosting the dollar in which the precious metal is priced. "We are also seeing the prospect of living with inflation for longer ... That's why gold is defying both the rise in 10-year yields and the gain in the dollar that we've seen," Shah added. The dollar index rose 0.7% on Thursday, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields crawled higher towards a multi-year high. "Bond yields will continue rising because of expectations that monetary policy from the Fed and other major central banks will be tightened further ... This is going to hold gold back from going too high in the medium term," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index. The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest level since 2009 but warned that the economy was at risk of recession. Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.02 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.6% to $985.46 and palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,251.14. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as dollar strengthens towards 20-year high

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit 3-1/2 year high * Greenback strength could push gold to $1,800 this week - analyst (Adds comments and details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam May 9 (Reuters) - Gold dropped on Monday as an elevated dollar pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion, with rising U.S. Treasury yields further weighing on prices. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,874.89 per ounce, by 0252 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.4% to $1,874.80. The dollar firmed near recent 20-year highs against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders. "A decisive break higher through 104.00 by the dollar index should be enough for gold to retest support at $1,850," and then $1,835, said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley, adding persistent strength in the greenback this week would cause gold to drift back towards $1,800. Some unwinding of weekend risk-hedging positioning has also perhaps pressured gold, Halley said. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest since November 2018 on Monday, dragging on prices of zero-yield gold. Two of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most outspoken policy hawks on Friday pushed back on the view that the U.S. central bank missed the boat on the fight against high inflation, citing a tightening of financial conditions that began well before the Fed began raising interest rates in March. While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion. About 60 people were feared dead after a bomb struck a school in eastern Ukraine, authorities said, while Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to lead celebrations on Monday marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $22.23 per ounce, platinum fell 1.6% to $948.00, and palladium dropped 0.4% to $2,038.58. Demand concerns dragged palladium down more than 8% on Friday to its lowest level since January. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yuan falls to 18-month low, sluggish trade data reaffirms lockdown pain

(Updates prices, adds comment, details and table) SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses to a new 18-month low against a firmer dollar on Monday, breaching key thresholds, as sluggish April trade data reaffirmed market worries that COVID-19 induced lockdowns across the country are taking a toll on economy. China's export growth slowed to single digits last month, while imports were unchanged as tighter and wider COVID curbs halted factory production, disrupted supply chains and triggered a collapse in domestic demand. Pro-growth pledges made by the government and the existing stringent virus containment measures have posed a policy dilemma, as effectively highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang when he pushed for government departments to prioritize helping businesses retain jobs, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI asset management. China's jobless rate rose to 5.8% in March, the highest since May 2020. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6899 per dollar, 567 pips or 0.85% weaker than the previous fix 6.6332, the weakest since Nov. 3, 2020. Similar to last week, the official guidance came in firmer than market projections. Traders and analysts took that as a sign the authorities want to slow the currency's descent. Monday's midpoint fixing was 51 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.6950. In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan fell below the psychologically-important 6.7 per dollar to a low of 6.7136, the softest level since Nov. 4, 2020. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7095 per dollar, 444 pips weaker than the previous late session close Its offshore counterpart also touched a fresh 1-1/2-year low to breach the key 6.75 per dollar before trading at 6.7486 per dollar at noon. "The strength of the U.S. dollar and China's COVID-19 policy and associated implementations were and were likely to continue to be the main themes affecting CNY and other Asian currencies in near term," said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank. Li cut her forecast for China's full-year GDP growth to 4.3% from 5.2% previously, attributing the revision to China's reiteration of its zero-COVID policy and continued stringent virus containment measures taken by local governments. Shanghai authorities have tightened city-wide lockdown measures they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that the capital Beijing wants to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine. Separately, the sharply rising U.S. yields and a surging dollar have also pressured the yuan's forwards market, pushing benchmark one-year dollar/yuan swaps to 25 points on Monday, the lowest level since July 2019. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.6899 6.6332 -0.85% Spot yuan 6.7095 6.6651 -0.66% Divergence from 0.29% midpoint* Spot change YTD -5.28% Spot change since 2005 23.35% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 101.26 101.36 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 104.068 103.66 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.7486 -0.58% * Offshore 6.7975 -1.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise with inflation, Fed in focus

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields rose on Friday and the curve steepened even after data showed wage increase pressures eased somewhat as the labor market continued on a strong footing. U.S. job growth exceeded expectations in April, underscoring the economy’s strong fundamentals despite a contraction in...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Inflation Hedge#Bank Of England#Federal Reserve Chair#Wisdomtree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 9 (Reuters) - China's two biggest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. *...
WORLD
Reuters

Kicking the China habit: South Korea hunts tungsten treasure

SANGDONG, South Korea, May 9 (Reuters) - Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australian shares end at near 2-month low, strong forecast lifts Westpac

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at their lowest in nearly two months on Monday, as Shanghai’s tightening COVID-19 curbs sparked worries about economic growth and a possible recession, while Westpac Banking jumped on an upbeat outlook. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% lower at 7,120.60, marking a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea stocks hit near 1-1/2-yr low on rising U.S. yields, China lockdowns

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell over 1% on Monday to their lowest in nearly one-and-a-half year, with risk appetite dampening across Asian markets as higher U.S. Treasury yields make bonds more attractive amid China’s extended lockdown measures and the Ukraine crisis.
WORLD
Action News Jax

Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares fell in most Asian markets on Monday as interest rate hikes and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on investor sentiment. Oil prices were higher and U.S. futures fell following sharp declines on Wall Street last week. Benchmarks declined across the region. Jakarta’s benchmark...
WORLD
Reuters

MORNING BID-How far behind the curve exactly?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Julien Ponthus. On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the U.S. Federal Reserve is “not as far behind the curve as you might have thought”. With inflation running over 6%, the jury is out on whether...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Philippine peso fall most among Asian currencies

May 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 130.880 130.56 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3854 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 29.751 29.66 -0.31 Korean won 1274.100 1272.7 -0.11 Baht 34.415 34.36 -0.16 Peso 52.600 52.41 -0.36 Rupiah 14515.000 14495 -0.14 Rupee 0.00 76.915 0.00 Ringgit 4.375 4.368 -0.16 Yuan 6.695 6.6651 -0.44 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.880 115.08 -12.07 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3490 -2.87 Taiwan dlr 29.751 27.676 -6.97 Korean won 1274.100 1188.60 -6.71 Baht 34.415 33.39 -2.98 Peso 52.600 50.99 -3.06 Rupiah 14515.000 14250 -1.83 Rupee 76.915 74.33 -3.36 Ringgit 4.375 4.1640 -4.82 Yuan 6.695 6.3550 -5.07 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

BOJ policymakers unwavering on easy policy stance - March mtg minutes

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers remained unwavering in their resolve to keep massive monetary stimulus, even as some saw signs of change in the country's low-inflation environment, minutes of their March policy meeting showed on Monday. Several in the nine-member board said some big firms...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy