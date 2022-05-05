ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation Underway for Indiana Man who Commited Murder During Carjacking

An Indiana man was found dead after a carjacking turned deadly, and now police are searching for the killer.

The unnamed suspect reportedly killed Gary Wayne Underwood at a gas station during a carjacking.

The suspect apparently went inside the gas station, then came out to carjack Underwood’s vehicle. It is unknown what led to this encounter turning deadly.

Underwood had stopped at the gas station to buy lottery tickets and something to drink, and has multiple children and grandchildren, according to his wife.

Video inside the gas station shows the suspect as a black male with a slim build, and he may be driving the stolen Hummer that belonged to Underwood.

