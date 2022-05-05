ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Mail theft suspects arrested in Pottawattamie County

By Mike Peterson
 3 days ago

(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects are in custody in Pottawattamie County in connection with a mail theft investigation involving six cities in five states. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old John Doe...

