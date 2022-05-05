ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy & "Cooler" Thursday

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had an absolutely beautiful day Wednesday, with sunshine & highs in the...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Happy Friday!

TGIF everyone! After starting out with a few clouds, skies clear up with more sunshine than clouds expected. Wind will remain light, with highs heading back into the middle to upper 60s, possibly a few lower 70s here and there. Be sure to get outside and soak up the sunshine any way you can! That includes tonight, as the space station will be visible twice very early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Update on Alert Day Monday

The Alert Day for Monday still stands despite the marginal risk for severe weather. The timing is Monday night as the cold front is coming through the area. During the initial stages of storm development, we are going to be having plumes of upper-60s and low-70s dewpoints, which combined with the cold front passing through will provide optimal lift for storms to form. That being said, most of the instability will be elevated, so it will be tough to tell how much we see closer to the surface (hence why it is only a marginal risk). The biggest threat will be large hail as the storms are forming and moving east. If a warning were to take place, it almost certainly would be east of I-35. Time frame is about 6-9 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Rain spoils Mother's Day

Showers are looking likely for Mother's Day from mid-morning into the afternoon. That's the prime portion of the day to see warming. As it rains, temps will be in the low 50s. We'll see some small gains late to reach the upper 50s for highs. Amounts will generally be 1/10"...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Surging into next week

Temperatures reach up into the 80s for the first time since October 1st early next week. A streak of warmer days will influence development of thunderstorms at times. But in between, we'll get a chance to warm. Tuesday looks to be one of the cooler days where we slip to the west side of a cold front. But it roars back to allow the warm air to surge in for Wednesday. We'll target the low to mid 80s. Potential is even higher if we can avoid rain during the day. Take a look at the raw data.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloudy#Sunshine Highs
KAAL-TV

A Few Storms For Mom

After a very nice couple of days Friday & Saturday, we are going to see a few showers return to the area early on Mother's Day. It won't be a soaking rain, or a complete wash-out, but a few more showers and storms are returning to the area later in the day. Pockets of brief heavy rain will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. That means mom will have to be inside briefly, but can go back out to her garden between the passing t-storms.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wind Advisory for Monday

Prior to the storms arriving, we will be in a Wind Advisory for most of Monday due to sustained wind speeds between 20-30 MPH and winds gusting up to 40-45 MPH. Any loose objects should be brought inside prior to Monday morning at 7 AM (when the wind advisory kicks off). It currently expires at 4 PM. However, loose objects should stay indoors with the potential for severe weather that arrives shortly after.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

"The Longest Night" - May 6, 1965

It is called "The Longest Night", & it has that nickname for a reason. May 6, 1965 started out as an ordinary warm, humid, & breezy summer day in the Twin Cities, and it would end as the worst tornado outbreak for the Twin Cities Metro Area, still to this date. Between 6:08 PM - 8:14 PM that night, at least 6 tornadoes (later studies suggest upwards of 10 possible) tore through the Twin Cities, sadly killing 13 & injuring nearly 700. It is amazing though, this number was so low, as this tragic event unfolded before our warning technology we have today. This was the first time sirens were sounded for severe weather in the Twin Cities as well, aiding in saving lives that night. Even though this event took place well before I was born, it will always stay with me, as I learned about it every May 6 in school. The tornadoes even hit close to home, LITERALLY, as one of the EF-4s that night was right behind the house I would eventually grow up in later on. This was one of the many events that sparked my interest in becoming a broadcast meteorologist. A position I am happy to say I've been in, living the dream if you will, for the last 15 years (this August)! --Meteorologist Jim Peterson.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Going to be feeling like Summer

If you enjoyed the 70s that we experienced on Saturday, that will not compare to the warmest stretch of weather so far in 2022. We will be hitting 80s for the first time this year, with Thursday being the warmest day as of now. A warm front will eventually move through early Monday, and this warm front will set the tone for the whole week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy