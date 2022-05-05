ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Crisis training offered for law enforcement officers

By Peg McNichol
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement officers from all over Michigan attended the third Michigan Crisis Intervention Team Conference this week. Oakland Community Health Network (OCHN) and Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) hosted the conference to promote...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandy Post

Nuevo Futuro works to empower county's Latino communities

Sandy-based AntFarm launches program to aid, connect Hispanic families to resources, the wider community AntFarm Youth Services was founded with the mission of "(creating and connecting) a healthy, purposeful, and compassionate community by providing culturally aware and responsive life-changing learning experiences for youth." In furthering this mission, the Sandy-based nonprofit organization formed a new program last year: Nuevo Futuro (New Future). Nuevo Futuro aims to empower the Latino communities of Clackamas County by eliminating language barriers as well as barriers to resources and opportunities, while supporting cultural integration throughout the county. Cristina Diaz, the program director, has nearly two...
SANDY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy