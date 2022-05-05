Crisis training offered for law enforcement officers

Sandy-based AntFarm launches program to aid, connect Hispanic families to resources, the wider community AntFarm Youth Services was founded with the mission of "(creating and connecting) a healthy, purposeful, and compassionate community by providing culturally aware and responsive life-changing learning experiences for youth." In furthering this mission, the Sandy-based nonprofit organization formed a new program last year: Nuevo Futuro (New Future). Nuevo Futuro aims to empower the Latino communities of Clackamas County by eliminating language barriers as well as barriers to resources and opportunities, while supporting cultural integration throughout the county. Cristina Diaz, the program director, has nearly two...

SANDY, OR ・ 43 MINUTES AGO