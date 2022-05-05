Dust storm and wildfires seen from space

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
A cold front is on track to bring powerful winds and up to 24 inches of snow to Colorado over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The approaching storm is expected to arrive on Monday at around 9 PM and likely to continue through Wednesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on...
With towering pine trees and cool mountain breezes, a pocket of southern New Mexico draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer. It’s also a community that knows how devastating wildfires can be. It was a decade ago that fire ripped through part of the village of...
A YOUNG girl was found unconscious and hanging upside down in a tree after a tornado blew her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in hospital in a critical condition after the tornado, with wind speeds of up to 165mph, ripped through her home town of Salado, Texas, Tuesday evening.
NEW MEXICO — McBride Fire - Ruidoso. A wildfire burning near Ruidoso has burned more than 200 homes and has killed two people trying to flee the flames as evacuations were ordered. The fire started on Tuesday near Warrior Drive and Hull Road in Ruidoso. The fire spread very...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
A wildfire is wreaking havoc on the outskirts of a tourist town in northern Arizona since Tuesday, April 19, destroying dozens of structures and hundreds of homes. A. large-scale evacuation of both animals and residents took place. The rapid spread of the flames caused a "wall of fire" the size...
THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
Unfortunately, the largest New Mexico wildfire—The Cooks Peak Fire— is still uncontained, leaving many New Mexicans on edge. Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region’s prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz. —Geoffrey Plant.
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
