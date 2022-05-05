ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Meet The New One-Off Ferrari SP48 Unica

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ferrari's Special Projects program is charged with creating one-off models for the ultra-rich. Having one of its cars means you can rightfully claim that you are the owner of a one-of-a-kind model. Cars like the Ferrari Omologata and the SP38. They don't come around often, but today is one...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS

Eight months ago, Ferrari returned to V6 power with the reveal of the 296 GTB, a hybrid successor to the Dino of yesteryear. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine contributes to a combined power output of 818 horsepower and is a true marvel of engineering. On its own, it produces 653 hp for a record-breaking specific output that not even Bugatti can claim. Heck, even one of the finest track-biased supercars of its generation, the McLaren 765 LT Spider, can only produce 755 hp. Simply put, this 205-mph Italian supercar is very special, but what if you want your hair pulled back while your heart is racing? S&M is one option, and the recently revealed 296 GTS (the open-top version of the GTB) is another. Let's see what it's all about. The car, not the fetish.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Debuts The New Manual Transmission Supra

Does anyone else remember how insanely controversial the launch of the Toyota Supra was? It was a mess. The masses cried foul at the car's BMW heart, and most importantly, lamented at the car's automatic transmission. Not because it was bad by any means, but because it wasn't a manual transmission. Well, here's one for all the people who said "call me when it comes with a stick." There's a manual transmission in the Toyota Supra as of today.
CARS
MotorAuthority

New V-12 engine confirmed for next Ferrari

Ferrari has developed a new V-12 engine for its next model launch, and judging by the wording of the automaker's statement the model is none other than the Purosangue crossover. Ferrari said a “game-changing” model will be launched later this year, and that this new “thoroughbred” will be powered by...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flavio Manzoni
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Vehicles#Special Projects#Sp38
CarBuzz.com

This Insane Indy 500 Corvette Pace Car Collection Is For Sale

The Indy 500 is an all-American institution that is viewed and enjoyed by millions across the globe, and is also home to some of the coolest pace cars known to motorsport. A pace car is a vehicle that sets the pace during warm up laps and during hazardous conditions, and the Indy 500 has a long legacy of badass pace vehicles. Chevrolet has always made a strong showing at the Indy 500, and this year's pace car is none other than a Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible. Last year it was the turn of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible, which follows in the footsteps of many Indy Vettes before it as this stunning collection clearly shows.
MOTORSPORTS
hypebeast.com

Brabus' 900 Crawler Custom Desert Dune Racer Costs $800K USD

Brabus is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion it has built the Brabus 900 Crawler — the company’s first supercar to feature an in-house developed chassis and a four-seater exposed-carbon buggy-style body. While there are similarities to Mercedes-AMG‘s G 63, very little of...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lucid's Latest Delivery Numbers Won't Worry Tesla

There is no doubt that Lucid has a solid product in the form of the futuristic Air sedan. It boasts an industry-leading range on a full charge, a beautiful interior, and superb technology. Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle facing the Air right now is Lucid's ability to produce it amid supply chain and logistics challenges. After having to lower its 2022 production outlook to between 12,000 and 14,000 models (down from 20,000 previously), Lucid is still struggling to get anywhere close to those numbers. The California EV startup delivered only 360 Air sedans in the first quarter, but April shows that things are at least picking up.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's A Great Deal On A New Ford Mustang This Month

The automotive world is currently experiencing some major technical difficulties, including parts shortages and manufacturing shutdowns, and most major manufacturers are feeling the pinch of a subdued global economy. Ford reported a massive $3.1 billion loss in the first quarter of 2022, while production delays and parts shortages continue to plague the Dearborn motoring giant. But it's not all doom and gloom: the legendary Ford Mustang is, for the seventh year in a row, the best-selling sports car in the world. And for the month of May, eager buyers can get a whole $1,000 off the purchase price of a new 2022 Mustang, or super low-interest rates on 2021 models.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

BMW M240i v BMW M2: A Drag Race Proving Who The Big Daddy Is - gallery

'Carwow' presented another drag race between the mighty M2 Competition from last year and the new-gen M240i xDrive. The M2 Competition is a full-fledged M car with a more powerful engine roaring under its hood. The M240i is a toned-down version of the M2, and has a less powerful engine,...
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Says The Purosangue Had To Have The V12 Engine

This week, Ferrari announced that it would launch a new V12 engine for a “game-changing” model. It didn’t explicitly say that the model would be the Purosangue, but the company wasn’t exactly vague about it, either. Aiding in dispelling the mystery was Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, who revealed that the new Purosangue would get the mighty V12 engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

One Of The Most Desirable Porsche 911s Ever Will Easily Sell For Over $1 Million

It's not easy to pin down the most memorable Porsche 911 ever made. There have been some truly great iterations of the iconic sports car through the years. Some examples that spring to mind include the 930 Turbo, the first production turbocharged 911. The 993's perfect proportions and its standing as the last of the air-cooled models make it a classic, and pretty much every GT3 has been close to perfect. Of course, no list of the best 911s is complete without mentioning the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7, a car that partially inspired the all-new 911 Sport Classic. Now, a particularly special version of the RS 2.7 is going up for auction.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the Speedy, 7,800 HP Superyacht That Thinks It’s a Ferrari

Click here to read the full article. Breathe the word “Superfast” in the company of any red-blooded car aficionado, and it’s guaranteed to conjure-up images of Ferrari’s classic 500 Superfast from the ‘60s and, more recently, the thundering V-12-engined 812 Superfast. So, if you’re Italy’s AB Yachts and you’re looking to name your fastest, most thrilling yacht ever—the 68-mph, 7,800-horsepower, AB 100—you could do worse than christen it “Superfast.” The Viareggio-based yard—part of the NEXT Yacht Group—created this first AB 100 Superfast for a European client who, according to AB Yachts’ head of sales Giacomo Benelli, had an all-consuming passion for going...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Says The Future Of Nismo Is Electric

When it comes to embracing electromobility, Nissan isn't messing around. Together with its alliance partners, Nissan is expected to launch as many as 35 EVs by 2030. Part of this battery-powered onslaught includes the Nissan Ariya (set to arrive in the fall) and, eventually, the introduction of a fully-electric Nissan Micra. Aside from the possibility of an electric GT-R, the automaker hasn't said much about the future of its performance cars - until now.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Investing Millions In Wacky Ultimate Mobility Vehicles

Hyundai is transforming into an increasingly more adventurous brand than it was even a decade ago. Its new Ioniq range of EVs all have edgy designs, such as the Ioniq 5. Last year, the company entered the compact truck segment with the award-winning Santa Cruz. And don't forget that it's one of the very few companies that make a hydrogen-powered car in the form of the Nexo. But Hyundai's next vehicle looks absolutely nothing like anything else you've seen from the Korean marque. Known as an Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV), the brand has announced that it will be building these at a new Research, Development, and Lab Center in Bozeman, Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy