Spotty Showers Thursday

It is called "The Longest Night", & it has that nickname for a reason. May 6, 1965 started out as an ordinary warm, humid, & breezy summer day in the Twin Cities, and it would end as the worst tornado outbreak for the Twin Cities Metro Area, still to this date. Between 6:08 PM - 8:14 PM that night, at least 6 tornadoes (later studies suggest upwards of 10 possible) tore through the Twin Cities, sadly killing 13 & injuring nearly 700. It is amazing though, this number was so low, as this tragic event unfolded before our warning technology we have today. This was the first time sirens were sounded for severe weather in the Twin Cities as well, aiding in saving lives that night. Even though this event took place well before I was born, it will always stay with me, as I learned about it every May 6 in school. The tornadoes even hit close to home, LITERALLY, as one of the EF-4s that night was right behind the house I would eventually grow up in later on. This was one of the many events that sparked my interest in becoming a broadcast meteorologist. A position I am happy to say I've been in, living the dream if you will, for the last 15 years (this August)! --Meteorologist Jim Peterson.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO