Environment

Spotty Showers Thursday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain we see Thursday won't be a soaker by any means, just a few passing, very light showers throughout the...

Alert Day for Monday

All eyes are on an advancing cold front and where it will end up by Monday evening. Because that front looks to spark some storms along it. And the potential is there to see stronger storms. We continue to be in the area to monitor to where those storms will move through. We'll get a better idea of what to expect over the weekend. But we wanted to make you aware of the Alert Day early so you aren't caught offguard after a busy weekend.
Showers and occasional thunder spoil Mother's Day

Unfortunately, we will not be getting another day of beautiful skies like the past two. Sunday will be filled with showers on and off through most of the day. The peak of rainfall and activity will likely come through the morning before lightening up after noon. It is during the morning hours when we could hear the occasional thunder, but it won't be widespread. None of this activity will be severe. Rainfall totals will depend how the "heavier downpours" are looking for early Sunday morning, but don't expect anything more than an inch (with several communities failing to even reach half an inch).
Happy Friday!

TGIF everyone! After starting out with a few clouds, skies clear up with more sunshine than clouds expected. Wind will remain light, with highs heading back into the middle to upper 60s, possibly a few lower 70s here and there. Be sure to get outside and soak up the sunshine any way you can! That includes tonight, as the space station will be visible twice very early Saturday morning.
Surging into next week

Temperatures reach up into the 80s for the first time since October 1st early next week. A streak of warmer days will influence development of thunderstorms at times. But in between, we'll get a chance to warm. Tuesday looks to be one of the cooler days where we slip to the west side of a cold front. But it roars back to allow the warm air to surge in for Wednesday. We'll target the low to mid 80s. Potential is even higher if we can avoid rain during the day. Take a look at the raw data.
A Few Storms For Mom

After a very nice couple of days Friday & Saturday, we are going to see a few showers return to the area early on Mother's Day. It won't be a soaking rain, or a complete wash-out, but a few more showers and storms are returning to the area later in the day. Pockets of brief heavy rain will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. That means mom will have to be inside briefly, but can go back out to her garden between the passing t-storms.
"The Longest Night" - May 6, 1965

It is called "The Longest Night", & it has that nickname for a reason. May 6, 1965 started out as an ordinary warm, humid, & breezy summer day in the Twin Cities, and it would end as the worst tornado outbreak for the Twin Cities Metro Area, still to this date. Between 6:08 PM - 8:14 PM that night, at least 6 tornadoes (later studies suggest upwards of 10 possible) tore through the Twin Cities, sadly killing 13 & injuring nearly 700. It is amazing though, this number was so low, as this tragic event unfolded before our warning technology we have today. This was the first time sirens were sounded for severe weather in the Twin Cities as well, aiding in saving lives that night. Even though this event took place well before I was born, it will always stay with me, as I learned about it every May 6 in school. The tornadoes even hit close to home, LITERALLY, as one of the EF-4s that night was right behind the house I would eventually grow up in later on. This was one of the many events that sparked my interest in becoming a broadcast meteorologist. A position I am happy to say I've been in, living the dream if you will, for the last 15 years (this August)! --Meteorologist Jim Peterson.
Going to be feeling like Summer

If you enjoyed the 70s that we experienced on Saturday, that will not compare to the warmest stretch of weather so far in 2022. We will be hitting 80s for the first time this year, with Thursday being the warmest day as of now. A warm front will eventually move through early Monday, and this warm front will set the tone for the whole week.
We're almost there!!

It has been 219 days (over 7 months) since we last hit 80°F. This happened on October 1st last year. We are expected to top this number multiple times in the coming week in what will be our warmest stretch so far in 2022. It will especially stand out after a colder April than normal.
