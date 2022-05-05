ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Goes Missing and Family Searches for Answers

SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Florida State News By Evan Green

A 24-year-old male has gone missing in Florida, and police are desperate for information related to the disappearance.

John Larson was supposed to be meeting friends at a bar in Ybor City, but didn’t show up.

Surveillance video has been found that shows his truck turning onto East Palm Avenue, and the truck was later found abandoned next to a performing arts center.

The parking lot the truck was found in is five minutes away from the bar he was supposed to be going to, but surveillance footage from the area has been difficult to obtain, and so police are unsure of what happened.

Timothy Evans
3d ago

what kind of story is that no info except what's already been written. hope they find him but sounds like he's been abducted. lots of crazy Ybor city night crawlers. they should be checking the gay bars someone would know fir sure.

Kentucky Cherokee
3d ago

They are desperate to find their son,we don't need more info,they only know he is missing, he was a good kid,no secret life,he went to meet a friend,was probably car jacked, nothing since,near me,going to help.Keep praying!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Madeline Vermilyea
3d ago

He’s 24 years old sadly young people decide to leave and make a new Lifestyle and don’t want their family involved in their life anymore. Praying that he’s alright, and will reach out to his family soon🙏🏼

