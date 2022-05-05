Florida Man Goes Missing and Family Searches for Answers Screenshot

Florida State News By Evan Green

A 24-year-old male has gone missing in Florida, and police are desperate for information related to the disappearance.

John Larson was supposed to be meeting friends at a bar in Ybor City, but didn’t show up.

Surveillance video has been found that shows his truck turning onto East Palm Avenue, and the truck was later found abandoned next to a performing arts center.

The parking lot the truck was found in is five minutes away from the bar he was supposed to be going to, but surveillance footage from the area has been difficult to obtain, and so police are unsure of what happened.