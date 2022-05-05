Michigan Child Injured in Shooting Screenshot

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A 4-year-old was injured in Michigan during a shooting that resulted in the child being sent to the hospital.

Detroit police are currently investigating the shooting, and while few official details have been released, police have been seen investigating areas around a local gas station and Coney Island.

According to police, the child’s family is not cooperating in the investigation, and the child is originally from Taylor.

Further details will likely be released as they become available, but until then police urge anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.