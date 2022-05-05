ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Child Injured in Shooting

 3 days ago

Michigan Child Injured in Shooting

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A 4-year-old was injured in Michigan during a shooting that resulted in the child being sent to the hospital.

Detroit police are currently investigating the shooting, and while few official details have been released, police have been seen investigating areas around a local gas station and Coney Island.

According to police, the child’s family is not cooperating in the investigation, and the child is originally from Taylor.

Further details will likely be released as they become available, but until then police urge anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

