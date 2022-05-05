Ohio Man Arrested in Shooting Case Ohio Mugshot

Ohio State News By Evan Green

A man in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly murdering another man during a dispute that escalated into a drive-by shooting.

Marion Benitez Sanchez was arrested in connection with the death of Roger Alex Bernal, who was shot while riding his bicycle in Prairie Township.

When Bernal was found by officers, he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Sanchez is charged with aggravated murder and is being held in a jail in Franklin County.