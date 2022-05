After Chelsea retained the WSL title with a 4-2 win against Man Utd on the final day, we look back at where the trophy was won and lost in a nailbiting race to the finish. It was nine long months ago that Arsenal raised eyebrows with an opening-day win over the reigning champions at the Emirates Stadium, with new Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall announcing his arrival in style, and his celebrations at the full-time whistle enough to annoy some of the Chelsea backroom team.

SOCCER ・ 19 HOURS AGO