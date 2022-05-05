Does It Work? Bridal Buddy

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster child was found dead last month in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas, days after running away from foster care, The Kansas City Star reported. The child, 15-year-old Ace Scott, ran from a Cornerstones of Care Office in mid-April. The cause of death was not determined, but The Kansas City Star reported Ace had medical problems.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
On Wednesday, Gerber named Isa Slish of Edmond the winner of its 12th annual Photo Search. She will serve as the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and fill the honorary role of Gerber's Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer. A news release says Baby Isa captivated the judges with "her overwhelming happiness...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams rode out the Andover tornado in his apartment which was impacted Friday. Ronelle sent a text to KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman saying, “I got hit. I got hit.” After the storm hit, Ronelle captured video of the tornado as it headed north. “I mentioned you go […]
A Missouri man charged with fatally shooting his best friend in the head at a Wichita apartment in 2019 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, according to Sedgwick County District Court records. Brandon C. Craig, 25, of Independence, Missouri, entered the plea on April 27, ahead of...
Last night we were all keeping an on the storms throughout Texoma. We already shared some pretty crazy footage from Crowell and Lockett, Texas. Which you can check out here if you're interested. However, what I want to share today comes from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Last night a lightening strike hit an apartment building. Nothing too shocking there, however I didn't think this could happen.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a shooting that injured three people late Thursday night. Police were in the area of Washington and Mt. Vernon just before midnight when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle moving fast east on Harry. Officers stopped the car and found two […]
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A remarkable story following the Andover tornado. A family said their dog was swept up and carried by the storm and is now barking along. Jamie Seipel said her dad let her dog Wrigley out to go to the bathroom Friday night. Moments later, the tornado hit their home.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita restaurant with a rich history has many reasons to celebrate. On top of Thursday being Cinco de Mayo and this week being Small Business Week, Connie’s Mexico Café, the city’s oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant, is celebrating its 59th year in business.
