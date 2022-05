Thomas Tuchel says he has overseen a reset of his Chelsea squad during their first clear week in almost three months after fearing they had lost their edge. Since the international break at the end of March, Tuchel’s team have taken seven points from an available 18 in the Premier League and gone out of the Champions League, losing to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. They were able to beat Crystal Palace to reach the FA Cup final.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO