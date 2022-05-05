Jamestown to hold special-called meeting today

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Festivities continued in the capital city Saturday, with Frankfort holding its’ Downtown Derby Celebration. Streets were closed off as hundreds went downtown to shop at local stores and eat at restaurants. Events included jockey silks making, stick horse racing, live music, and a “Bounce for the Roses” horse race.
Campbell’s Sparks gets emergency management certification. Kentucky Emergency Management Association President Drew Chandler presented the Credential for Professionalism to James E. Sparks the Deputy Director for Operations at the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management. The certification is for meeting the requirements and standards of the program in the...
