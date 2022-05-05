3 hospitalized after reportedly overdosing near OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating multiple overdoses at a home near Ohio State’s campus.

Just before 11 p.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the home on E. Lane Avenue after a woman called 911 to report three of her roommates appeared to be overdosing.

Two of them were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The third was listed as stable.

Police said it was unclear what caused the overdoses or if those transported were students at Ohio State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.