Jeep engulfed in flames in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)- There was a heavy police presence on Sission Street in Pawtucket on Friday evening. An ABC6 Crew at the scene was able to see four police cruisers and one ambulance at around 4:30 p.m. The crew at the scene also was able to see detectives arriving. Officials...

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO