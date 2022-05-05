ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Jeep engulfed in flames in Pawtucket

By Cori Dubois
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Jeep was found engulfed in flames in Pawtucket early...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

Heavy police presence on Sission Street in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)- There was a heavy police presence on Sission Street in Pawtucket on Friday evening. An ABC6 Crew at the scene was able to see four police cruisers and one ambulance at around 4:30 p.m. The crew at the scene also was able to see detectives arriving. Officials...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify Burrillville woman killed in Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Wednesday identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash in Woonsocket. The crash happened just before 12 p.m. Tuesday on Harris Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said 58-year-old Cristina Perez, of Burrillville, was taken to the hospital where she later died from...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Groton apartment building

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire investigation is underway after flames broke out at an apartment building in Groton. Crews responded to an apartment building on Thames Street around 4:30 p.m. The fire chief said the fire started in the back of the building and then spread. Four apartments are now unlivable, according to fire […]
GROTON, CT
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
NECN

Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
RANDOLPH, MA
MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Diesel, gas mix-up at Cape Cod gas station worse than investigators first thought

DENNIS, Mass. — Inspectors on Cape Cod found a gas and diesel mix-up at a Dennis gas station last month was worse than they first thought. Barnstable Weights and Measures told Boston 25 News Tuesday their investigation found Brown Bear Transportation out of Springfield had accidentally pumped hundreds of gallons of premium gas into the underground diesel tank at Cape Cod Farms gas station on Main Street in Dennis on April 22. About 150 gallons were sold before the mishap was discovered, the department said.
DENNIS, MA

