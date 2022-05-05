Minneapolis Police Investigating After Unresponsive Toddler Dies at the Hospital

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. Almost a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,

