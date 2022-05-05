ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson earns 40th consecutive bid to regionals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. — The 23rd-ranked Clemson men's golf team has earned a bid to the NCAA Regionals for the 40th consecutive year. That marks the longest streak of NCAA team tournament invitations in...

WLTX.com

Gamecock graduates prepare to walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 100 South Carolina student-athletes have earned their degrees and many will be at the Colonial Life Arena for commencement ceremonies which will take place over the next two days. But for Victaria Saxton and Jaylen Nichols, their journey at South Carolina will continue as they...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Carolina hits five home runs, defeat Aggies 9-4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University of South Carolina baseball team hit five home runs on its way to a 9-4 win over No. 13 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon (May 8) at Blue Bell Park. The big fly was Colin Burgess' grand slam in the fourth inning. Josiah Sightler...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WLTX.com

Taylor Time - Will Taylor set to make his Clemson baseball debut

CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Taylor is set to make his debut for the Clemson baseball team this weekend when the Tigers host 21st-ranked Georgia Tech, that according to The Clemson Insider. Taylor is scheduled to be a designated hitter and play in the outfield in what would be his...
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Rough start to the series in College Station

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M broke the game open with nine runs in the middle innings in a 16-4 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday night (May 6) at Blue Bell Park in the opener of a three-game SEC series. Carolina struck first with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WLTX.com

Who will win the Goodyear 400?

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Next-Gen car will make its debut at the Darlington Raceway Sunday when the green flag drops shortly after 3:30 p.m. This is the second straight year the Track Too Tough To Tame has two Cup dates on the official NASCR schedule and the new car has brought a lot of drivers into contention.
DARLINGTON, SC
Lake Oswego Review

Joe Bushman plans to build on football momentum at Lewis & Clark

Former Clackamas High coach takes the reins of a Pioneers program that showed progress under Jay Locey.With five weeks of spring practices behind it, the Lewis & Clark football probram has taken the first steps of its next era. Joe Bushman, who led Clackamas High to the 6A state title in 2017, is the new head coach as the Pioneers look to build on a couple of their better seasons in recent memory. Bushman, who has been an assistant coach at the southwest Portland college since 2019, takes the reins from Jay Locey. Locey led the Pioneers for seven seasons...
PORTLAND, OR

