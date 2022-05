GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoor festivals, music, and fun for mom this weekend. Car lovers, check out Festivals of Speed at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala Saturday from 10 A.M to 4 A.M.. Over 200 exotic, classic, and American muscle cars will be on display on the grand plaza. Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren and other amazing vehicles are part of the event. And after the car show you can catch the Kentucky Derby on the 100 foot Jumbotron screens.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO