Augusta man found guilty of Aggravated Child Molestation
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been found guilty of child molestation.
In a statement, District Attorney Jared Williams says after a three day trial, Donald Smith Junior was found guilty of molesting a 9-year-old.ALSO ON WJBF: Great-grandmother of infant killed, denied bond
Smith now faces a minimum of 25 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence.
The DA says his office created a Special Victims Unit to protect children in situations like this.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 4