Augusta man found guilty of Aggravated Child Molestation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been found guilty of child molestation.

In a statement, District Attorney Jared Williams says after a three day trial, Donald Smith Junior was found guilty of molesting a 9-year-old.

Smith now faces a minimum of 25 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence.

The DA says his office created a Special Victims Unit to protect children in situations like this.

