Ooops! Neighbor Complaint Accidently Sets of Big Southern Ohio Drug Bust

A suspicious person report led to the discovery of Meth, Guns, and Cash.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The caller reported seeing an unknown person in her driveway.

As soon as Deputy Kade Conley arrived, the complainant reported that the unknown male was being dropped off by someone in a black Ford Mustang. He claimed that the vehicle then came back driving at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Conley went to an address he believed may be associated with this vehicle. Sergeant Nolen joined him to investigate the complaint. When they arrived, they found two vehicles blocking the roadway. The Ford Mustang and Mazda truck were two of the vehicles.

Near the truck, deputies located a male subject with an arrest warrant (William Smith). A handgun and a needle were clearly visible inside the truck. Inside the truck, deputies found what appears to be marijuana and a digital scale, which is typically used in drug sales.

The owner said only William Smith, his daughter, and a man named Charles Lute were supposed to be inside the house. Charles Lute was arrested after deputies ran a warrant check on him. Officers asked permission to enter the home to confirm it is the correct Charles Lute. Randy Shepherd, the homeowner, told deputies he would get Charles Lute.

The deputies watched as the owner entered the house. In a separate room, the owner began screaming and arguing, which prompted deputies to enter. The deputies entered to ensure everyone’s safety. After entering the house, deputies discovered drugs, a firearm, and evidence of drug paraphilia.

Officers reached out to the Organized & Major Crimes Task Force for assistance. A consent search was conducted of the residence and a locked safe was located, as well as a “pill press”. Shepherd advised that he does not know whose safe it was, nor how it got secured to the walls of his residence. The Task Force took possession of the safe, transporting it to their office, in an attempt to obtain a search warrant.

William Ashley Smith, age 41, was arrested on a warrant for Contempt of Court out of the County Domestic Relations Court, a Felony 5. Also arrested was Charles M. Lute III, age 32, on a Bench Warrant for Escape, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

A search warrant was obtained for the safe. Inside the safe was located 125 grams of Meth, 34 grams of Fentanyl, 7 grams of Cocaine, $1,000 cash, and two (2) sawed-off shotguns with lasers. The case is still under investigation and will be presented to the Grand Jury for charges.