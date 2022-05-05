ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Baby Dies in Hot Car, Convict Dad Charged with Murder

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiTSg_0fThgMNu00
Georgia Baby Dies in Hot CarGeorgia Mugshot

Georgia State News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a disturbing crime.

In a sad incident on Tuesday, an 8-month-old infant died after allegedly being left unattended in the car by her father.

When her grandmother brought the dead child to Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room, hospital staff alerted the police.

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, surrendered himself to Snellville police earlier that day for an unrelated probation violation and left his daughter in the vehicle.

Whatley is accused of second-degree murder in conjunction with the death of the infant girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8nGS_0fThgMNu00
Georgia Baby Dies in Hot Cargoogle maps

When Whatley was in custody, police say he didn't tell them that his daughter was in the car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will assume the role of prosecuting this case.

Whatley remains behind bars.

