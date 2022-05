BOSTON (CBS) — This Food Truck Friday features a truck that combines fruit and chocolate in a fun way, and it’s just in time for Mother’s Day. “It’s the perfect treat for mothers. The dads are always wondering what to get the mothers, and they come across the truck and they say ‘wow, this is perfect,'” said James Aulenbach. James and Steve Aulenbach are brothers. When Jim was done with his baseball career, they both became sports photographers, and now they run Shishkaberry’s Of New England. “We kind of came across this from a good friend out in Seattle who was doing it...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO