ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Not used but needed: Providers oppose efforts to repeal clinic buffer zones

By Annmarie Timmins
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcDRR_0fThdzP600

Michelle Cilley Foisy, left, and Kelly Omu were among the women whose stories of fatal fetal anomalies late in pregnancy persuaded lawmakers to add an exception for those diagnoses to the state's 24-week abortion ban. They joined a State House rally Tuesday opposing restrictions on abortion. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin)

In early April, a woman arrived at the Equality Health Center to terminate a pregnancy she wanted but was too ill to continue. Dehydrated from vomiting, she passed out outside the clinic and couldn’t walk in on her own.

As Dalia Vidunas, the center’s executive director, helped her through a crowd of 22 protesters, some blocked the stairs. One man stood out. “He started screaming at her,” Vidunas said, “telling her, ‘You are going to be nothing but the mother of a dead baby.’”

In years the Concord health center has seen protesters outside its doors, Vidunas has never used the 2014 “patient safety zone” law allowing her to keep them 25 feet back from patients. She’s increasingly reconsidered that over the past two years, she said, as she’s seen protesters become increasingly aggressive, hostile, and belligerent. After the April incident, Vidunas told city officials she wanted a buffer zone enforced.

A bill that has cleared the House and goes before the Senate Thursday would repeal the buffer zone law. And there it will end, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday, vowing to veto it should it reach his desk.

“We’re not looking to make any changes to the buffer zones,” he said at a press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onpQk_0fThdzP600

Dalia Vidunas (center), executive director of the Equality Health Center in Concord, and Lisa Spring of Pembroke attend an abortion rights rally at the State House Tuesday. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin)

Rep. Niki Kelsey, a Bedford Republican and sponsor of House Bill 1625 , told the Senate Judiciary Committee last month the buffer zone law stifles free speech. And there are other laws, she said, to protect patients from illegal acts such as assault, criminal threatening, or harassment.

“The actual effect of the law is to privilege pro-abortion speech and marginalize speech critical of abortion,” Kelsey said.

The bill’s other supporters also point to a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down  Massachusetts’ 35-foot buffer zone law. Although the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said then that New Hampshire’s law differs enough to survive a legal challenge, opponents argue it’s no less unconstitutional.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a national Christian-rights group that brought the case against Massachusetts, lost its challenge of New Hampshire’s law in 2017. The court found that because no clinic had enacted the law, no one’s right to protest had been restricted.

Kevin Theriot, senior counsel for the group, said they are watching HB 1625 with hopes it passes.

“I think the most important thing to remember is that we all have the right to free speech,” he said. “And the government shouldn’t be in the position of denying this or giving private entities the ability to deny someone else free speech in a traditional public forum like a public sidewalk. And that’s because in the abortion context, the best choice is an informed choice. And the more information that women have, the better off they are.”

Shannon McGinley, executive director of Cornerstone Action, believes the clinics oppose the bill for reasons unrelated to safety.

“Clinic escorts (who accompany patients past protesters) have for years claimed they need the law because women are being harassed and obstructed outside these clinics,” she said in an email. “If that were true, one of them would have set up a buffer zone. They never have, because they know this law is unenforceable and want to keep it on the books to chill people from speaking.”

It’s true, none of the state’s three largest providers of abortion services, which also includes Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and the Lovering Health Center in Greenland, have used the law.

Providers said they have tried to deal with safety concerns by calling the police when needed or hiring their own security guards and building a fence, as Planned Parenthood did at its Manchester clinic. But the police can’t pursue charges if the patient declines to press charges, which many do, Vidunas said, to avoid ongoing interaction with a protester.

Vidunas was able to reach a compromise with the group that’s long been a regular presence at her site. Members of 40 Days for Life offer pamphlets and prayers to people entering the clinic, but they’ve agreed not to block patients’ access or carry graphic signs with blood and gory images, she said.

But new groups of protesters from out of state are taking a much more aggressive approach, she said.

“We firmly believe in the right to free speech,” Vidunas said. “What we don’t believe in is that people have the right to block people from entering a doctor’s office to get a procedure that is legal.”

The Lovering Health Center has a built-in buffer because it sits behind a fence and back from the sidewalk, said Executive Director Sandi Denoncour. But driving into the parking lot can be a challenge when protesters are there. And she shares concerns about increasingly aggressive behavior. Providers said they fear the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is going to embolden protesters, especially in states that have fewer abortion restrictions.

“The tenor …. around abortion access changes quickly,” she said. “It has changed quickly. Knowing we could enforce this buffer zone if it becomes necessary is an added layer of protection for our staff and our patients. For that reason, it’s an important safety measure to keep in place.”

Sen. Becky Whitley, a Hopkinton Democrat, echoed those concerns last month during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill.

“We’re heading into a potentially really disruptive moment in our national discussion on reproductive rights,” she said, urging colleagues to vote down the bill. “And you’re only going to see an increase in violence. We do know that people are going to those states that have more permissive reproductive rights, and I’m afraid that’s going to happen in New Hampshire.”

The post Not used but needed: Providers oppose efforts to repeal clinic buffer zones appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

‘It was the testimony of the moms’: How fatal fetal anomaly exception gained Republican support

This story was updated on April 18, 2022 to correct the middle name of Lisa Akey’s daughter.  Gov. Chris Sununu has urged Republicans to loosen the 24-week abortion ban he signed into law last year by adding an exception for babies who won’t survive after delivery. The House agreed in March, and there’s every indication […] The post ‘It was the testimony of the moms’: How fatal fetal anomaly exception gained Republican support appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Senate sends ‘right of conscience’ bill to interim study, passes repeal of clinic buffer zone law

The Legislature worked late into the night Thursday to act on bills ranging from reproductive health protections to vaccine mandate exemptions. The House and Senate had until midnight to take up the other body’s bills.  Those that survived unchanged will head to the governor. Bills changed by one body will return to their originating chamber, […] The post Senate sends ‘right of conscience’ bill to interim study, passes repeal of clinic buffer zone law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
CBS Boston

New Harmony Montgomery Report Finds Parents’ Rights Were Put Ahead Of Missing Girl’s Safety

BOSTON (CBS) – A new report in the case of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery found her safety was not considered as important as her parents’ rights. Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. No one has been charged in her disappearance. Her father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019. She had been in the care of the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Security Guards#State House#Senate
New Hampshire Bulletin

Opponents of conscientious objector exemption for vaccines say bill isn’t ‘misunderstood’

The sponsor of a divisive bill that would create a broad and undefined “conscience” objection to existing exemptions from workplace vaccine mandates urged a Senate committee to support it Wednesday, saying it only reaffirms what employers can already do.  “House Bill 1​​210 is probably the most misunderstood bill of this entire session,” Rep. Tim Lang, […] The post Opponents of conscientious objector exemption for vaccines say bill isn’t ‘misunderstood’   appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
New Hampshire Bulletin

Advocates, courts work to fix ‘dangerous’ flaw in involuntary emergency admissions process

A dire shortage of treatment beds has kept people suffering a mental health crisis languishing in emergency rooms for days and weeks without access to treatment. Mental health advocates say it’s had another serious consequence: the premature release of people held against their will for safety reasons. They are optimistic the state’s new approach to […] The post Advocates, courts work to fix ‘dangerous’ flaw in involuntary emergency admissions process appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MENTAL HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Senate to take up compromise bill on embalming requirements

An attempt to do away with the state law on embalming in order to promote consumer choice and natural burials fell apart this month in a Senate committee, which instead proposed language to preserve the statute by replacing it with new compromise language.    Natural burial advocate and educator Lee Webster described the bill as taking […] The post Senate to take up compromise bill on embalming requirements appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Senate votes down cannabis legalization bills, dashing supporters’ hopes for 2022

The New Hampshire Senate voted down two bills to legalize cannabis Thursday, likely heading off the last opportunities for legalization in the Granite State this year.  In a series of heated interactions on the chamber floor, senators brought up concerns around children, drivers, and irresponsible residents using cannabis if it were to be legalized, and […] The post Senate votes down cannabis legalization bills, dashing supporters’ hopes for 2022 appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
741
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy