Trackside Throwback: Hoosiers get creative with headgear

By Michael Hartz
 3 days ago
SPEEDWAY — The sun was shining on May 16, 1982 as WRTV reporter Derrik Thomas walked around the infield at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The subject of Thomas’ report – how do Hoosiers cover their head while at the track?

Thomas saw race fans wearing everything from bonnets to ball caps.

According to the report, each souvenir stand near the speedway sold 100 pieces of headgear every day during the month of May.

But not everyone was buying into the craze. Thomas noted that American ingenuity was not lost among race fans.

“My head is pretty bald and when I get too much sun, I just use my t-shirt for a cap,” said one man.

Before delivering his famous Channel 6 out cue, Thomas ended his story, in a way only Thomas could: “In the words of Porky Pig, ‘Hat’s All Folks!'”

