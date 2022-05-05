ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion; officer hospitalized

By Josh Kisner, Steve Roth
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYsbV_0fThcPvh00

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers says officers were sent to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says one person died and an officer is in the hospital.

Authorities say there is no threat to public at this time, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

News13 has reached out to SLED for additional information.

Count on us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
Marion, SC
Crime & Safety
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, SC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sled#Marion Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher charged with secretly recording students in classroom, has resigned

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Onslow County teacher has been arrested and charged with secretly recording students in his classroom. Jacksonville police arrested Stephen J. Bera, a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, on Thursday. Detectives found a recording device that Bera had installed in his classroom. Officials said with the assistance of school […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy