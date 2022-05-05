ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma mom opens new Restyled Moda Boutique

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
Jackie Panameno is not one to sit still.

This Wimauma stay-at-home mom is a mover, a doer, a true force of nature.

So during the pandemic, Panameno "reflected on my life and my passions, so I decided to just go for it!"

Her passions? Fashion and recycling and they're perfectly expressed in her new business, Restyled Moda Boutique.

It started as stylish and needed for necessity.

"When I moved here four years ago, I had to drive 20 minutes north or 20 minutes south just to buy clothing," she said. "As a mom, I don't have time for that."

Panameno sharpened her business skills at Wimauma nonprofit Enterprising Latinas , which has helped launch many local success stories.

"I couldn't have done it without them," she said.

Restyled Moda Boutique is an original concept: repurposed thrift store clothes and accessories, plus merchandise from environmentally conscious companies.

"This is fashion with a purpose," she said, pointing out two cute beach bags made entirely of recycled plastic. "It's ethical and sustainable."

The idea is to help the environment and help you look good.

Right now Panameno is selling primarily online and at frequent pop-up shops around Wimauma.

To find out where she'll be next, click here.

