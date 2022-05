In school, one of my favorite teachers introduced our class to Garrison Keillor’s concept of a storm home. It’s a place—physical or otherwise—where you can go when your life feels surrounded by difficulties and challenges. When you’re caught in the rain, struggling to deal with stress or trauma, or if you’re just having a bad day, it’s a place where you can feel safe. People can be part of your storm home. Anyone who helps you feel safe and whole and hopeful can contribute to your storm home. We all need a storm home at times—when we feel overwhelmed by stress and uncertainty, or when we lose hope.

