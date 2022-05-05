ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man shot and killed on front porch in Kansas City

By Shain Bergan
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was found shot and killed on a home’s front porch early Thursday morning after police responded to a shots fired call in Kansas City. Officers responded just...

www.kctv5.com

KCTV 5

Man and woman killed at homeless encampment

Kansas City BBQ Festival kicks off with a visit from Andy Reid, Chiefs' top NFL draft picks. Pitmasters from around the country are in Kansas City this weekend for the second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Local pastor feels blessed even after fire, credits...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Clay county family on edge after remains found nearby

More than 30 students’ vehicles were damaged near Sumner Academy of Arts and Science. KCK man found guilty of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in 2018. Devonte Wash was found Guilty on Monday for capital murder. Wash shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 just hours before they were to find out the sex of the baby.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KAKE TV

15-year-old Kansas foster child who ran from care found dead

TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster child was found dead last month in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas, days after running away from foster care, The Kansas City Star reported. The child, 15-year-old Ace Scott, ran from a Cornerstones of Care Office in mid-April. The cause of death was not determined, but The Kansas City Star reported Ace had medical problems.
TOPEKA, KS
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
#City Police#The Front Porch#Violent Crime#Kctv
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]

