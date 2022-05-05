ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Missing 2-year-old Bridgeport boy found safe in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police say a 2-year-old Bridgeport boy who was reported missing has been found safe in the Bronx.

Winter Rose Nation is safe and in good health, according to police.

The NYPD is with the child.

