Atlanta woman with dementia reported missing
ATLANTA — An Atlanta suffering from depression has been reported missing.
Police say 73-year-old Peggy Washington was last seen at 87 Peachtree Street SW in midtown Atlanta around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say Washington was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and brown and black leopard print shoes.
She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees Washington should call police.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0