Atlanta, GA

Atlanta woman with dementia reported missing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Peggy Washington (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — An Atlanta suffering from depression has been reported missing.

Police say 73-year-old Peggy Washington was last seen at 87 Peachtree Street SW in midtown Atlanta around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

They say Washington was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and brown and black leopard print shoes.

She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Washington should call police.

