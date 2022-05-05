ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW console game officially titled AEW Fight Forever, still looks pretty rough

By Ben Barrett
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgqpX_0fThZlMK00

Major WWE competitor and all-around wrestling superstar company All Elite Wrestling has finally revealed the official title of their upcoming console (and PC) game: AEW Fight Forever. In development by Yuke’s, who previously put together many of the official WWE games, it’s been announced but nameless for a year or so. On a Twitch stream yesterday, the name and some new footage was revealed. Unfortunately, the game is still looking a little rough around the edges in the graphics and animation department.

You can see the new footage here.

For a wrestling game? Not too bad, seen worse. For a modern, relatively high budget title, that’s supposedly coming out in September? It’s all a bit 2015 in terms of texture quality, and alpha for animations.

Yuke’s doesn’t have the most incredible track record, working on the up-and-down WWE series games, sometimes more than one a year, from 2000 through 2019. Developing yearly titles is a challenge and WWE doesn’t exactly have the highest quality standards for, well, anything it does. Yuke’s also worked on a couple of Earth Defense Force games in 2020 and 2019, both of which were just about okay according to Metacritic and other aggregators.

A lot of extra time to develop Fight Forever, AEW’s strong gaming ties, and despite needing to create a new roster – perhaps I’m being unfair, but I expected more. If the gameplay is killer that’ll help a lot, but is it really going to be wholly different from the sandbox playground most people buying it are going to expect?

We’ll see in September, when Fight Forever is scheduled to launch. Recent reports from Sports Gamers Online suggest the relationship between the two companies may not continue.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

