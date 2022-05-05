ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After car stolen in Philly, woman lies about child abduction to get help faster: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Philadelphia police say a woman lied about a child being left in her vehicle after it was stolen in order to expedite assistance.

The car theft occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday at North 7th Street and the Roosevelt Boulevard in Hunting Park.

Police say the woman claimed two men held her at gunpoint and then stole her car with a child inside.

After further investigation, police discovered there was never any child in the car. They also say there was no carjacking at gunpoint.

Police say the woman had left her keys inside her car and then it was stolen.

It is unclear if the woman will face any charges for fabricating the story.

It also remains unclear where her car is and who stole it.

Comments / 16

nobody's business
3d ago

yes totally hilarious but sad too. sad a person would risk going to jail to find their car 😆 hasn't anyone heard of onstar? it's like a operator installed in any car. they can call police if they hear trouble and they can lock the car down!!! I had a old 2007 Saturn ion and they sold the service to me soooooo. if your car means that much to you pay for extra security

unum
3d ago

Mr. Biden and Camela Harris CAMPAIGNED on DEFUND the Police...and the Woke Democrats voted for it. Votes have consequences, and slow response times by skeleton crews are just that.

Julio C Nunez
3d ago

definitely should charge her for false statement and wasting police resources

