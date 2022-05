I spend a considerable amount of my time searching for moments of peace. This is partly the result of the world we live in: we’re locked into a 24/7 society, where being overstimulated is the norm. But it also speaks to personal contradictions: I have a never-ending to-do list that propels me through each day, every action a task to be ticked off, from eating lunch to walking to the shop. For someone who desires tranquillity so much, I don’t leave much room for it.

