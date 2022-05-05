4-H scholarship recipients are in the spotlight

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) in partnership with the Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System are inviting Veterans, military, and family members to attend Operation Veteran Connection. This will be at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan on May 19th from 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. and May 20th from 8:00 a.m .to 1:00 p.m. Subject matter experts will offer on-site one-on-one counseling on all Veteran benefits.

