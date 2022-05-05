ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

4-H scholarship recipients are in the spotlight

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four outstanding Geary County 4-H members have been selected to receive scholarships through the Geary County 4-H program. Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer said that the...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Martinez named principal of Eisenhower Middle School

Dave Martinez has been named the principal of Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan. He currently serves as the Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Eisenhower. He has served in that position since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Martinez served as an Assistant Principal at Junction City Middle School. He has also been a physical education teacher in Garden City, KS and Junction City, KS.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

You can volunteer in your community

United Way and First Baptist Church will partner to host their semi-annual Volunteer Fair next Saturday ( May 14th ), at Fifth Street Park in downtown Junction City. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can meet representatives from agencies and organizations in the community and find a volunteer opportunity.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Student discipline issues receive attention in USD 475

Geary USD 475 Board of Education members received information this week from district staff on the increase in student discipline issues this school year. Student behavior challenges at the secondary level schools in Junction City are leading District leaders to look at creation of a grades 6-12 alternative program at the HD Karns Building.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geary County, KS
Society
County
Geary County, KS
Local
Kansas Society
JC Post

JCHS marketing class promotes high school events

Members of a Junction City High School marketing class paid a visit to the 107.9 / 1420 KJCK AM studios this week to record ads for use on the air promoting upcoming JCHS events. During their visit they were able to learn about production of the ads and marketing. The...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

USD 475 third grade students experience Ag Day

There are 6.4 million head of cattle in Kansas. That was one of the facts presented to approximately 600 third grade students from USD 475 during Ag Day at the Geary County 4-H fairgrounds on Friday. They learned about topics ranging from livestock to wheat. Ginger Kopfer, 4-H Extension Agent...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#4 H Club#In The Spotlight#Charity#4 H School#Lyon Creek 4 H Club
JC Post

Operation Veteran Connection will be held in Manhattan

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) in partnership with the Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System are inviting Veterans, military, and family members to attend Operation Veteran Connection. This will be at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan on May 19th from 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. and May 20th from 8:00 a.m .to 1:00 p.m. Subject matter experts will offer on-site one-on-one counseling on all Veteran benefits.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy