4-H scholarship recipients are in the spotlight
Four outstanding Geary County 4-H members have been selected to receive scholarships through the Geary County 4-H program. Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer said that the...jcpost.com
Four outstanding Geary County 4-H members have been selected to receive scholarships through the Geary County 4-H program. Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer said that the...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0