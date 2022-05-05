ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Lake County volunteer firefighter arraigned in arson case

By Julie Norwood
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYATES TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old volunteer firefighter in Lake County is facing arson and drug charges after being arrested for allegedly setting two wildfires in Yates Township last week. Frederick Crafard, 20, was arraigned Friday in the Lake County Trial Court on two charges of...

