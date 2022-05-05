ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia says Western intelligence to Ukraine won't thwart its goals

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2MmH_0fThYNTd00

May 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the United States, Britain and other NATO countries were "constantly" feeding intelligence to Ukraine but this would not stop Russia from achieving its military objectives there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a New York Times report that the United States had provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces kill a dozen Russian generals.

"Our military is well aware that the United States, Britain and NATO as a whole are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces," he told reporters.

He said this, and the supply of Western weapons, "do not contribute to the quick completion of the (Russian) operation, but at the same time are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set".

Asked what measures Russia might take in response, he said: "Of course, the Russian military is doing whatever is necessary in this situation."

Russia has accused the West of waging a proxy war against it by arming Ukraine.

The New York Times said Washington had provided crucial intelligence that had helped Ukrainian forces kill Russian generals by pinpointing the location of Russia's mobile military headquarters.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Russian#Western#The New York Times#Pentagon#The White House#Reuters Editing
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The Overlooked Reason Why Russia Can't Control Ukraine's Skies

Russia’s failure to establish air superiority reveals that stealth technology will be essential to combat advanced air defense systems in future conflicts. Given the sheer size and reported sophistication of the Russian Air Force, many are wondering what is behind Russia’s inability to achieve air superiority over Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
CBS News

Warning from ex-Russian president on Finland or Sweden joining NATO

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic states and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, it...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy