Russian negotiator accuses Kyiv of 'rolling back' on agreements -TASS

By Reuters
 3 days ago
May 5 (Reuters) - A Russian lawmaker taking part in talks with Ukraine said negotiations were difficult and accused representatives from Kyiv of "rolling back" on existing agreements, TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

"I am one of the four negotiators from the Russian side, however, it is difficult to negotiate. Ukrainian counterparts come to an agreement, and then roll back", TASS cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying.

WORLD
