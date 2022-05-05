ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Luke Combs is now “Doin’ This” so big, he can fill up an entire stadium with Country fans--and we want you to be there. Luke says "When It Rains It Pours," and he's right: we want...

Luke Combs Puts His Own Spin on Jordan Davis’ No. 1 Hit, ‘Buy Dirt’ [Watch]

Luke Combs is a big fan of Jordan Davis, so he paid homage to his fellow country star, posting a cover of Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt," to his social media. Mid-tempo and reflective, Davis' original version of "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — has sage life advice to share. The song's lyrics are about prioritizing family, faith and loved ones, urging listeners to invest in the things that will bring the most long-term happiness: A wedding ring for a special person, an extra dollar for the donation plate at church, or a plot of land where a family can thrive.
Garth Brooks Sets New Edmonton Date for 2022 Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks is bringing his 2022 Stadium Tour to Edmonton. The country superstar and his band are set to perform at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 25, according to a press release on Wednesday morning (April 27). The show will mark Brooks' first-ever appearance at Commonwealth Stadium, and it's also...
Chris Janson, Travis Tritt Plot Co-Headlining Fall Tour in 2022

Chris Janson and Travis Tritt are saddling up for a high-energy co-headlining tour this fall. The pair have announced an October-November trek they're billing as the Can't Miss Tour, which will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the South and Midwest. The fun kicks off Oct. 7 in Huntington, W. Va.
Darius Rucker Plans Riverfront Revival Festival in Charleston, South Carolina

Darius Rucker is bringing a new festival to his hometown of Charleston, S.C. He'll host the 2022 Riverfront Revival festival October 8 through October 9. The two-day festival will be headlined by Rucker, himself, and he'll be joined by a cast of country and rock artists, including Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles and Charley Crockett. Radney Foster, Lauren Jenkins, Wild Rivers, Larry Fleet and more. The festival will take place at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, and visitors can also enjoy food, drinks, art and other cultural activities.
Jason Aldean Is His Own Worst Critic When It Comes to Songwriting

Scroll through the track list of Jason Aldean's latest double album Macon, Georgia, and you won't find any songwriting credits from the Georgia native. In fact, the last time Aldean's name was listed as a songwriter was on his 2009 album Wide Open on a song called "Keep the Girl." And there's a reason for that: He's extremely tough on himself.
Diamond Dogs drop two of three in weekend series vs Vanderbilt

The No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs (32-16, 13-11 SEC) lost the rubber match to the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (31-15, 12-12 SEC) 4-0 Sunday in front of 3,115 spectators at Foley Field. Liam Sullivan (3-3) was tabbed with the loss for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits and two runs while striking...
