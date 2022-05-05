ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for person accused of theft on LSU’s campus

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need the public’s help identifying...

CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

DA wants more: Max 279 years not enough for pediatric ICU shooter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sentencing of a man convicted of multiple crimes in April scheduled for Monday has been delayed as prosecutors seek to maximize his potential prison time. A 12-member Caddo Parish Jury on April 20 convicted 42-year-old Taniel Cole of attempted manslaughter and four counts of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WLBT

Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student

HAMMOND, La. (WLBT) - A teenager from Jackson, Mississippi, has been charged with the abduction and rape of a Louisiana college student. On Thursday, a student at Southeastern Louisiana University told police that she was forced into a stranger’s vehicle at gunpoint around 8 a.m. She said she was...
JACKSON, MS
WAFB.com

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

Southern University's annual alumni crawfish boil & music festival is Saturday. The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12. Disney on Ice returns to Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 hurt in Tigerland shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting near LSU’s campus that left one person dead and another person hurt. According to officials, they received a call around 9:00 p.m. Tues., May 3 about a person found dead in a parking lot located at 1194 Bob Pettit Boulevard in Tigerland, not far from Nicholson Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Clinton homicide suspect arrested in Louisiana

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police announced the man who was wanted in connection to Sunday’s homicide in the city has been arrested. Clinton police, working with the U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State police, and New Orleans police, arrested William “Polo” Edwards, 55, without incident. Clinton police said they would start the extradition process immediately. […]
CLINTON, MS
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

