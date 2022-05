The Boston Celtics made it interesting, but their fourth-quarter surge wasn't enough to propel them to a Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After scoring only 17 points in a brutal third quarter, the C's offense woke up and dropped 18 in the first 4:30 of the fourth. They finished with 34 in the frame, but that still was two less than they needed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO