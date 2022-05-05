Summit has easements for 20% of carbon pipeline route through Iowa

MASON CITY — The developer of a downtown Mason City hotel and the revamped Southbridge Mall says things will hopefully be moving forward quickly with those two projects. David Rachie is spearheading both efforts and told the City Council in Mason City on Tuesday night the closing on the financing for the 116-room Hyatt Place Hotel that will be placed in the eastern part of the main mall parking lot should happen soon now that the final steps in the process are underway in securing a $15 million loan guarantee from the United States Department of Agriculture as part of the project. “We just found out today that we are completely done with the USDA process now, it’s completely in their hands. Whenever that gets back to the bank, that’s when we’ll be closing on the loan. We’re on the very end of this, and the things need to be put in place before we do it. In fact, (Wednesday) I’m sitting down with the bank and we’re going through the closing items, the closing list. They anticipate it happening very soon.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO