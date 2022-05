Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Friday, May 6, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Residential burglary, 9:37 a.m. May 5, off of Pen Court, Inverness;. Theft, 10:07 a.m. May 5, off of Quail Meadow Court, Hernando;. Retail theft, 10:14 a.m. May 5, off...

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO