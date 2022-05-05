Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. The strongest winds will be west of Interstate 25. * WHERE...The northern Interstate 25 corridor, including El Paso and Teller Counties and central/western Fremont County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO