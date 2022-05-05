ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yosemite NP outside of the valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Wind Advisory for Yosemite National Park will be allowed to expire at 11 PM tonight.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northeast Clark County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening with improving conditions expected for the remainder of the night. .
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening with improving conditions expected for the remainder of the night.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of the Upper Sierra, Tehachapi area, and the Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Imperial County. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Wind speeds have decreased below advisory values. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 11 PM MST. Locally gusty conditions may continue overnight downwind of the higher terrain with gusts 30-40 mph possible.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, White Mountains of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death Valley National Park; White Mountains of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening with improving conditions expected for the remainder of the night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Sheep Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening with improving conditions expected for the remainder of the night.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening, though some pockets of wind gusts over 40 mph will remain possible for another couple of hours. Overall, improving conditions are expected for the remainder of the night.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WOOD

Snow in the West

This pic. is a screen grab from a web cam in Mt. Rainier N.P. in Washington State. Looks like mid-January. A combination of snow and fog was greatly reducing visibility and contributing to some slippery spots on area roads. Here’s the Visitor Center. They’re not letting people up here now....
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benson; Eddy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Benson and northwestern Eddy Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sheyenne, or 26 miles southwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sheyenne around 1155 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Pockets of strong winds persist near Independence this evening but will gradually ease through midnight. With the coverage of high winds diminishing, the high wind warning will be allowed to expire on time.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern San Juan Mountains/Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO

Community Policy