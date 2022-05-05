ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 03:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening with improving conditions expected for the remainder of the night. .
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening, though some pockets of wind gusts over 40 mph will remain possible for another couple of hours. Overall, improving conditions are expected for the remainder of the night.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Pockets of strong winds persist near Independence this evening but will gradually ease through midnight. With the coverage of high winds diminishing, the high wind warning will be allowed to expire on time.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Wind speeds have decreased below advisory values. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 11 PM MST. Locally gusty conditions may continue overnight downwind of the higher terrain with gusts 30-40 mph possible.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of the Upper Sierra, Tehachapi area, and the Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Western Pendleton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Eastern Mineral, Western Pendleton and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Eastern Mineral, Western Pendleton and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 and 230, which includes the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano, western Las Animas, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM Monday morning through 9 PM Monday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232 233...234...235...236 and 237, which includes the all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and the southeast plains A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223...224 225...226...227...228...229...230...233 and 237...which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Strong winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours through Tuesday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kidder, Stutsman, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kidder; Stutsman; Wells A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WELLS, NORTHEASTERN KIDDER, SOUTHWESTERN FOSTER AND NORTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES THROUGH 115 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Pettibone, or 19 miles northwest of Medina, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. The strongest winds will be west of Interstate 25. * WHERE...The northern Interstate 25 corridor, including El Paso and Teller Counties and central/western Fremont County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

